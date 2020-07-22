Sections
Home / Cities / History sheeter held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

History sheeter held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana

He was arrested near the Gehlewal Chowk during special checking on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A history-sheeter facing trial in three cases of attempt to murder was arrested with an illegal weapon on Tuesday.

The accused, Veerpal Singh, is a resident of Roomi village of Jagraon.

He was arrested near the Gehlewal Chowk during special checking on Tuesday.

ASI Major Singh at CIA staff-2, said Veerpal was coming from Gehlewal road. A police team stopped him for checking and recovered a .32-bore pistol and five live bullets from his possession.



During investigation, he revealed that he bought the pistol from Uttar Pradesh for self-defence, as he was suspecting an attack on him by a rival.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

The ASI said Veerpal was facing trial in six cases, including three attempts to murder, at various police stations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former judge to head Vikas Dubey probe panel, says SC
Jul 22, 2020 23:57 IST
Security agencies red-flag firms with connection to Chinese govt
Jul 22, 2020 23:56 IST
Pak files plea seeking a lawyer for Jadhav
Jul 22, 2020 23:56 IST
AAP seeks special ‘girdawari’,compensation to farmers for crop damage in Punjab
Jul 22, 2020 23:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.