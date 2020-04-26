Sections
Home / Cities / Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Amritsar with Rs 29 lakh

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Amritsar with Rs 29 lakh

Police say the man had arrived in the city to collect money from an unidentified man on instructions from the chief of the terror outfit

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Hilal Ahmed Wagay

Punjab police have arrested a terrorist of Kashmiri militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, with Rs 29 lakh in Indian currency in his possession. Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam village under Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, was nabbed by an Amritsar police team on April 25 near Metro Mart on national highway-1, director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Wagay was sent by the Kashmir valley chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Ahmed Naiku, for collecting money from an unidentified person near the Metro Mart in a truck, the DGP added.

According to sources in the Amritsar police, the truck carried the registration number JK-03-F -2261. The unidentified man who delivered the money came on a white Activa. The person accompanying Wagay in the truck was identified as Rayees Ahmed, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the DGP added. His role is under investigation. A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012) at the Sadar police station in Amritsar.

—With PTI inputs



