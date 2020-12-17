Sections
Hizbul Mujahideen militant held after gunfight in Anantnag

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Army personnel stand guard on an armoured vehicle during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Thursday. (ANI)

A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesman said after receiving specific inputs, a checkpoint was established at Sangam Naina road near Gund Baba Khaleel area of Anantnag. “During checking, two suspected persons riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. However, the pillion rider fired upon the joint party in order to escape. The fire was retaliated, leading to a brief encounter, in which an active militant got injured while the motorcyclist managed to escape from the spot. After receiving gunshot injuries, the militant was arrested by the joint party and shifted to hospital for treatment,” the spokesman said.

The militant was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone of Pulwama. He is affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.

CRPF personnel hurt in grenade attack

A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag on Thursday. The militants had lobbed the grenade on a joint deployment of police and CRPF at Bijbhera area. “A CRPF personnel of 40 BN CRPF got injured in the attack The injured personnel was evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment,” an official said.

A case has been registered and the area has been cordoned off.

