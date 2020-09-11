Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Hoardings on NH-21: Residents accuse Mohali administration of ‘pick and choose’

Hoardings on NH-21: Residents accuse Mohali administration of ‘pick and choose’

On September 3, Mohali sub-divisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal had issued notices to private building owners, asking them to remove illegal advertisement hoardings on National Highway-21 within seven days or face action.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In the past two days, around 30 hoardings have been taken down. (HT FILE)

As the Mohali administration continued with its drive to remove illegal hoardings from National Highway-21 (on the stretch between Balongi barrier and VR Punjab mall) on Friday, residents accused it of adopting ‘pick and choose’ policy, claiming that there exist several illegal hoarding in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Lalru and other parts of Kharar.

On September 3, Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal had issued notices to private building owners, asking them to remove illegal advertisement hoardings on National Highway-21 within seven days or face action. Some of the owners removed on their own, but most of them didn’t comply with the orders. In the past two days, around 30 hoardings have been taken down.

Ajit Singh, president, Shivalik Welfare Society, Kharar, said, “We welcome the move of the administration to remove hoardings from the NH-21 as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, but at the same time, the enforcement team in its two-day drive left few hoardings on the highway intentionally.”

Former general secretary of Confederation of Residents’ Welfare Association, Zirakpur North, Manoj Sharma, said, “Our area is full of illegal hoardings, but the authorities concerned are not taking any action and simply following pick and choose policy to appease a few people.”



The Punjab and Haryana high court had in 1995 issued directions to all deputy commissioners to remove hoardings on national as well as state highways as “these were not just eyesores but a traffic hazard which could divert motorists’ attention”.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “We will not spare anybody who has installed hoardings in violation of the high court orders in the district .We would soon be holding drives in other subdivisions of Mohali. In case any person has any grievance for a hoarding on NH-21, he/she should lodge a complaint with us.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
An agenda for India’s New Deal to fix the Covid-infected economy | Opinion
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
Concern in France as Covid-19 cases soar
Sep 12, 2020 03:00 IST
Charting India’s pathway to the big leagues
Sep 12, 2020 02:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.