Home guard jawan at picket duty killed by speeding car

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A Home Guard officer was killed in an accident in east Delhi’s Vikas Marg in the early hours of Saturday, after a barricade — which was rammed by a speeding car — crashed into him at a police picket where he was on duty. The driver of the car was arrested later that day, and investigation is ongoing, police officers said.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), identified the victim as 41-year-old Naresh Kumar, who lived in West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi.

“Clues at the accident spot helped us arrest the driver of the car, Ajay Goyal. We are still investigating the circumstances under which he fatally rammed the victim,” Singh said.

Goyal is a resident of Ghaziabad and works as a cloth merchant in Chandni Chowk.



The mishap took place around 2.30am on Saturday while Kumar was with some policemen at the picket on the Vikas Marg in Shakarpur neighborhood.

He was standing at a corner and spotted an allegedly speeding car approach them when he signalled for it to stop, said another police officer. Instead of halting, however, the car rammed the barricades, one of which hit Kumar, even as the car sped away.

Kumar was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

DCP Singh said an investigation into the death continues even as an FIR of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered at Shakarpur police station.

Kumar is survived by his wife and their son.

