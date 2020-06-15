Home isolation option allowed in city: Divisional commissioner

PUNE: As per the state government’s instructions, Covid-19 positive patients showing mild symptoms can undergo home isolation instead of getting admitted in hospitals.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar in a press conference on Monday said, “Residents having mild symptoms can take treatment at home, but those showing serious symptoms like high fever should need to immediately contact a medical officer.”

Mhaisekar said that the state government had issued the guidelines for home isolation for those patients who have separate room along with individual toilet facility.

The coronavirus positive person should need to stay in his room only. The utensils used by him should be cleaned by soap. Even the cloths and all equipment utilised by the positive resident should need to be cleaned properly.

The caretaker should need to ensure that the positive patient has not contracted any serious symptoms related to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The used mask should be destroyed properly.

Earlier, the Pune municipal commissioner said that as there are enough bed facility in Pune, they are hoping for institutional quarantine. But as the state government issued the circular for it, now administration is allowing to do home isolation facility, but the person should need to give affidavit for it.