Home isolation poster pasted at wrong address

Gurugram: Yet another municipal corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG’s) home isolation poster was pasted at the wrong addresses on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson in Haryana, Raman Malik, tweeted that the poster was put up outside his residence in South City 2 even though none of the family members were tested recently.

MCG officials paste the isolation posters after receiving data from health department on people who have tested for the coronavirus disease. it will have the address, the number of people who tested positive, their names, and the time till they will be under quarantine. They were introduced in early March, when cases first surfaced.

The issue of the posters being pasted at wrong addresses has been a long-standing one with many city residents complaining about this over the last few months.

In the latest case, the address on the poster was similar to Malik’s, but did not mention the name of any person and only stated that “one person” was under quarantine. As per a MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, the poster was supposed to be pasted in B-block but it ended up in E-block.

“I had gone for a political event in Rohtak in mid-July. Upon returning just a few days later, I got myself tested for the coronavirus and the result was negative. Besides me, none of my family members have ventured outside or got themselves tested for coronavirus. Hence, we were completely surprised when we saw the isolation poster pasted outside the main gate of our house,” said Malik.

Malik said he contacted the MCG and the poster was removed from his home after a few hours.

“It is a clear case of execution failure and carelessness on part of the MCG. I am worried that they may have had to paste this sticker outside some other address where a person had tested positive for coronavirus and due to a possible clerical error, MCG workers pasted it outside my home instead. I have brought up the matter with the MCG commissioner and apprised him about the issue,” said Malik.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “It was pasted there unintentionally. The official has accepted his mistake and corrected it promptly. There is nothing more left to be done.”

Last month, in large outbreak regions (LORs) of the city, where rapid antigen testing camps were being organised many residents had complained that the home isolation stickers were being pasted outside their homes despite them testing negative for the disease or not visiting the camp at all.

In April, there were many instances where residents from DLF Phases 1-2, sectors 7 and 10 had complained on the MCG’s social media on similar lines.