Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lauds efforts of SPOs, police personnel at Tadiwala road

PUNE Amid Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Sunday, interacted and lauded the work undertaken by Special Police Officers (SPOs) and police personnel at...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:39 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE Amid Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Sunday, interacted and lauded the work undertaken by Special Police Officers (SPOs) and police personnel at Tadiwala road, which is one of the largest containment zones in the city.

At the entrance of the containment seal, the SPOs flanked the road to lead the minister from Panchsheel chowk to the entrance of a private road.

“You were all a big help to the administration. The efforts have paid off,” said Deshmukh while addressing one of the SPOs.

Police commissioner K Venkatesham and additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde were among the senior police officers present with the home minister. Police inspector Shrikant Shinde and assistant police inspector Amol Kale who were at the forefront of the Tadiwala road containment effort were also present.



“This is the biggest containment zone. The number of positive cases had reached 750. All the civic officials, police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff, doctors, nurses, and the SPOs have contributed against the fight in a big way. The youngsters came forward in big numbers to help. This area has come under control thanks to all their efforts,” said Deshmukh.

SPO Meena Shendge said, “The police officials were the facilitators and helped us at every step.”

The SPOs also narrated their jobs of home delivering essentials like vegetables, milk, meat, groceries and ensuring cleanliness in the area.

“The police contributed in many ways - by manning isolation and quarantine centres, check posts, and various other responsibilities. In the process, a number of them were infected. To the ones who have lost their lives, we are making an effort to arrange for Rs60-65 lakh,” he said

He also said that the state administration is trying to get dedicated hospitals in every district where good treatment and facilities will be provided to police.

“There are at least 23,000 police officials who are above 50 years of age. We have given them soft duty, that is, duty inside police stations. The ones above 55 years of age have been told to remain at home; their salaries will not be affected. There are 12,000 such officials in Maharashtra,” said Deshmukh.

A medical emergency fund of Rs 1 lakh along with free medical services under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will be provided to the officials. “Under the scheme, they can go to any hospital and avail free treatment,” he said.

The state has recorded 30 police deaths and over 2,557 positive cases of Covid-19 among police officials till June 7. Two police officials in Pune have succumbed to the virus so far.

