Homeless man bludgeons friend to death in Ludhiana

His friends, who were also sleeping nearby, caught the accused, Bittu Tope, 32, of Orissa, while he was trying to flee and handed him over to the police. The friends reportedly tied him to a tree till the police arrived.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The body of the victim, identified as Pandit alias Kasa, 30, has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. (Getty Images)

A homeless man bludgeoned his friend to death, with bricks, on a vacant plot, opposite the mini-secretariat, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The victim was asleep at the time of the attack.

The body of the victim, identified as Pandit alias Kasa, 30, has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Division Number 8 station house officer, inspector Jarnail Singh said that during interrogation, Bittu revealed that he had an argument with the victim earlier in the day. “Bittu alleged that Kasa had stolen his bag full of clothes on Monday morning, which triggered a spat between them. Later at night, to teach Kasa a lesson, Bittu attacked him with bricks,” the cop said, adding that accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the attack.

According to the police, the accused and the victim are both homeless. They used to work as waiters at wedding functions and parties to earn a living. They depended on shrines and Good Samaritans for food.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. The police have also recovered the blood-soaked bricks from the spot.

