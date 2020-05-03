Homeopathy doctors in Ludhiana availing parcel service to send medicines to patients in other cities

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, it is our social as well as moral responsibility to provide treatment to our patients, says Dr Pardeep Singh, a city-based homeopathy doctor, who is sending medicines to his patients by post.

“As movement has been restricted, we have no other way, but to send the medicines to our patients who are in different cities and villages through parcels,” he said. The homeopathy consultant, who has a clinic in New Prem Nagar near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said many of his regular patients based in different cities fell short of the medication, that is why, he is sending them their medicines through parcels.

Many residents are also using the services of the postal department that has been categorised as essential to ensure that their loved ones get the medicines they need.

Dr Pardeep said his patients, who are continuing their treatment from him, are based in Jalandhar City, Shahkot, Moga, Haryana and Delhi. “Due to the lockdown, they have not been able to come for their routine check-ups. If the people, who have been taking medicines for an ailment since many years, stop it for even a month for some reason, his or her recovery process goes back almost by one year,” the 28-year-old doctor said, adding that he has been sending the parcels through the post office’s Dandi Swami Branch.

‘HOMEOPATHY REQUIRES PREPARATION OF MEDICINE DOSES’

Dr Rajesh Sofat, a homoeopath whose clinic is based on Pakhowal Road, said a homeopathic treatment requires preparation of medicine doses, making it difficult to prescribe the medicines to a patient over phone.

“In homeopathy, we treat every patient differently based on his/her medical history, body, immune system and other factors. We prepare medicines for every patient separately which is why prescribing them medicines over phone is not an option,” he said.

Dr Sofat, who is also a professor in Lord Mahavira Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, said he has been sending medicines to his regular patients in various cities, including Jalandhar, Phagwara, Barnala and Bengaluru. “I am sending the stock of medicines as per the demands of the patients. For some, the doses are being made for 15 days, while for others, one-month doses are being parcelled,” he said.

Jagminder Singh Bedi, an inspector of Moffusil (Rural) post office, said they are delivering the medicine parcels on priority basis in view of the ongoing conditions. “Though the government has allowed the courier companies to operate, not many have started the operations, so, we have been carrying out all the parcel services as part of essential services. The department of posts is also providing pick-up service of medicine parcels from the clinics and distributors,” he said.