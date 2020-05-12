Homeopathy pills for patients from two Mumbai wards with most cases

Sections
Updated: May 12, 2020 00:45 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

After

hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to adopt homeopathy to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 among the residents of two worst-affected wards in the city. The civic body said all asymptomatic patients in the red zones of G North and K West wards will be provided with Arsenicum Album 30 – homeopathy pills – free of cost.

This decision comes after the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), under the ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), recommended the use of Arsenicum Album 30 as a prophylaxis (preventive medicine) against coronavirus. Earlier, HT had reported that BMC was consulting homeopathic doctors over the proposed medicine.

On Monday, Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC, issued a circular regarding the implementation of the plan. She directed the ward officers of G North and K West to give the medicine to asymptomatic patients. “States like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have already started giving the medicines to their patients and haven’t observed any side effects. So, we too decided to administer the medicines in wards with high number of Covid cases,” she said.



Arsenicum Album 30 is a known immune-modulator, widely prescribed for influenza-like-illnesses.

Dr Ajit Funde, associated with Maharashtra Homoeopathic Council, said the pill was showing promising results in other states. “Just like anti-malaria drugs—hydroxychloroquine, Arsenicum Album 30 has proven to be effective,” he said.

