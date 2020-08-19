Hong Kong bans Air India flights for 2 weeks after 11 passengers test positive for Covid-19

Hong Kong has banned flights operated by Air India for two weeks after 11 passengers on board a Delhi-Hong Kong flight tested positive for Covid-19 on August 14.

Sources said Air India will not be able to operate flights to Hong Kong from August 18 to 31, and the decision will adversely affect several Hong Kong-bound passengers stranded in Delhi.

Air India did not comment on the matter despite repeated calls and messages by HT.

A tweet from the national carrier on Monday read, “Due to restrictions imposed by Hong Kong Authorities, AI 310/315, Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi of 18th August 2020 stands postponed. Next update in this regard will be intimated soon. Passengers may please contact Air India Customer Care for assistance.”

The operations of all the repatriation flights under the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) will now be halted.

A spokesperson from the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said, “We are working on it and hope to resolve the matter soon.”

It is learnt that Hong Kong government invoked the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation.