Honour killing: Hisar man shot dead by wife’s brother, his aides

A man was shot dead by his wife’s brother and two armed assailants in Hisar’s Barwala on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Narender Kumar (23 ) of Chirod village in Hisar, had married Pooja of the same village two years ago.

In her complaint to the police, Pooja said she had married Narender against her family’s wishes.

“Today, my brother Sachin along with his two accomplices came on two bikes and shot my husband when he was working in his mechanic shop in Barwala,” she added.

Barwala SHO Kuldeep Singh said they have registered a case of murder against Sachin and two others.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” the SHO added.