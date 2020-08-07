Sections
Hooch tragedy: BJP, BJYM workers protest outside Cong legislators’ houses

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, led by president Mahesh Sharma, staged protests outside the houses of Congress legislators, including state cabinet minister Bharat...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

BJP workers protesting outside the residence of Congress MLA Surinder Dawar in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, led by president Mahesh Sharma, staged protests outside the houses of Congress legislators, including state cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Surinder Dawar and Rakesh Panday, against the Hooch tragedy that killed over 100 people in the state.

The activists had also planned to protest outside Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar’s house but it was called off after the latter, along with his family, tested positive for Covid-19.

Joining the protestors, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district unit chief Pushpinder Singhal raised slogans against the state government and accused it of patronising illicit liquor mafia.

Demanding a CBI probe, Singhal said that recently, the police had busted a group involved in filling illicit liquor in premium scotch bottles, but the Congress government was mum over the issue.



He further alleged that the government was trying to divert attention from the big fish by arresting small helpers and associates in the hooch tragedy.

BJYM chief Mahesh Sharma alleged that cabinet minister Ashu was supporting Rajeev Joshi, the Ludhiana-based businessman who supplied methanol to the manufacturers of hooch. “Ashu said that Rajeev was merely a businessman and was not aware of the purpose for which the methanol was being used. Making such statements indicates that the cabinet minister was supporting Rajeev. The minister should clear his stand,” said Sharma.

