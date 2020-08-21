Sections
Home / Cities / Hooch tragedy: BJP stages stir in Ludhiana, says Capt govt burying scandal

Hooch tragedy: BJP stages stir in Ludhiana, says Capt govt burying scandal

Party’s district unit functionaries accused the government of not acting against the accused.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of the BJP district unit protest outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The district unit of BJP on Friday staged a protest against the Punjab government accusing chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for burying the state’s worst hooch tragedy which led to the deaths of over hundred people in the Majha region.

After handing over a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner AS Bains, BJP district president Pushpendra Singal said the Punjab government is only acting against the small fish to save the real culprits of this scandal, which they will not tolerate at any cost and will continue to protest against the government.

BJP district general secretary Sunil Moudgil, secretaries Kantendu Sharma, Yashpal Janotra, Lucky Chopra, Sanjay Gosai, councillors Sunita Sharma, Surinder Atwal, Anne Sikka, Prabhjot Kaur, Maninder Kaur Ghumman, Harsh Sharma, youth front president Mahesh Sharma, media secretary Satish Kumar, leader Naval Jain, former councillor Amrik Singh Bhola, among others were also present during the protest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi hotels asked to anti-Covid-19 measures like e-wallets, disposable menus
Aug 21, 2020 22:52 IST
Over one lakh recover in West Bengal, tally reaches 1,32,364
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Sikkim health minster tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Donald Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history
Aug 21, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.