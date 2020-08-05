Sections
Home / Cities / Hooch tragedy: Cops probing paint store owner’s hand in spurious sanitiser case

Hooch tragedy: Cops probing paint store owner’s hand in spurious sanitiser case

Accused had supplied methyl alcohol to hooch makers; traces of methanol found in 1,048 bottles of spurious sanitisers seized on June 17 too

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:08 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after a Ludhiana-based paint store owner, Rajeev Joshi, was arrested for supplying methanol (methyl alcohol), which triggered the hooch tragedy that killed over 100 people, police are probing whether he had connections with the manufacturers of spurious sanitisers too.

As per information, on June 17, the drug licensing authorities had seized 1,048 bottles of spurious sanitisers, in which the presence of methanol was found.

Lavish Kumar Grover, the accused in the case, had managed to escape but later joined investigations after getting anticipatory bail.

Police are trying to find out if Joshi is the methanol supplier in this case too.



Sub-inspector Malkit Singh said, “Grover has joined probe but he is not telling us where the methanol was procured from. We will urge the court to cancel his anticipatory bail.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “A joint team has been formed to probe the case and the information is being shared with the Tarn Taran police.”

As per law, a trader cannot sell over four litres of methyl alcohol (CH3OH), but Rajeev sold over 600 litres of methyl alcohol to the hooch makers. Cops are now interrogating four employees, including Joshi’s driver and manager, to find out for how long the business has been going on.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SpiceJet operates two flights from Moscow and Tashkent to repatriate 295 Indians
Aug 05, 2020 19:43 IST
‘Amazing Ayodhya’: New book to tell history of Lord Rama’s birth place
Aug 05, 2020 19:39 IST
Pfizer announces deal with Canada for experimental Covid-19 vaccine
Aug 05, 2020 19:34 IST
Cops turn ‘snake wranglers’, rescue 3-foot-long python hiding in car’s tyre
Aug 05, 2020 19:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.