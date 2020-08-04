Sections
Home / Cities / HOOCH TRAGEDY:  Jalandhar divisional commissioner to begin magisterial probe on Aug 6

HOOCH TRAGEDY:  Jalandhar divisional commissioner to begin magisterial probe on Aug 6

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 31 had ordered the probe by divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The Jalandhar divisional commissioner will visit Amritsar on Thursday to start the magisterial probe into Punjab’s worst-ever hooch tragedy that has claimed 111 lives so far.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 31 had ordered the probe by divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Chaudhary will first hold meetings with the inquiry committee in Amritsar to carry forward the probe.

He said the probe would be to look into all aspects of the tragedy, including the source of the spurious liquor, ingredients used in its preparation and how it was distributed and the role of people or agencies involved.



He also appealed to the general public to share information related to the tragic episode on e-mail div.com.jal@punjab.gov.in.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 missing after boat with 13 fishermen capsizes near Gorai
Aug 04, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 effect on students a catastrophe, may hurt decades of progress: UN
Aug 04, 2020 23:57 IST
Govt hospitals must test to prevent cytokine storm in Covid-19 patients, says review panel member
Aug 04, 2020 23:56 IST
2 die in house collapse, waterlogging witnessed at 20 spots in Mumbai
Aug 04, 2020 23:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.