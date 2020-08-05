Hooch tragedy: SAD protests against Cong MLAs from Khadoor Sahib, Jandiala

Sections
The MLAs have maintained that they had no role to play in the hooch tragedy, and the SAD was playing dirty politics to defame them and the state government

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:28 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar/Jalandhar, Hindustan Times Amritsar/Jalandhar

Punjab police personnel stopping SAD members from marching towards the residence of Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

AMRITSAR/JALANDHAR Hundreds of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers protested outside residences of Congress MLAs from Khadoor Sahib and Jandiala, demanding their arrest in connection with the hooch tragedy, which has claimed over 110 lives to date.

SAD’s Amritsar city president Gurpartap Singh Tikka led the protest outside Jandiala MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny’s residence at Anand Avenue in Amritsar. The Akalis’ Tarn Taran district president Virsa Singh Valtoha led the protest outside Khadoor Sahib MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki’s residence in Raishiana village.

In Jalandhar, SAD workers held a protest march to gherao the residence of Sikki. Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana said, “Ministers of the government, MLAs and other leaders of the Congress party are involved in the illegal sale of the spurious liquor.”

In Amritsar, police stopped SAD leaders and workers a little distance away from the house by barricading. Tikka said, “Danny sheltered those who were selling illicit liquor. The MLA should be booked for murder. We also demand a high level probe to unearth the political-police-mafia nexus.”



In Rashiana village, Valtoha said, “More than 80 people have been killed by consuming illicit liquor in Tarn Taran. Most victims belong to Khadoor Sahib constituency and some of the victims’ kin have given written complaints to police against MLA Sikki and his personal assistant (PA) Jarmanjit Singh.”

“The MLA and his PA are solely responsible for deaths of innocent people. We will continue our protest until the MLA and his PA are booked,” Valtoha added.

Sikki said, “SAD is playing dirty politics. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has already taken strict action against those involved in illicit liquor trade. Those killed in the tragedy were close to me and they were like my family members. I am pained by the deaths. We have also ensured free treatment for those admitted at various hospitals. Some politicians are defaming me and my PA.”

