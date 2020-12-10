Sections
Hooda asks govt to accept demands of agitating farmers soon

He said the new laws are not in the favour of farmers without the guarantee of MSP.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the government should refrain from adopting confrontationist attitude and accept the demands of agitating farmers at the earliest.

While addressing a press conference here, Hooda said the new laws are not in the favour of farmers without the guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. “The BJP is misleading the public by suggesting that the three farm laws have been recommended by a committee headed by me during the UPA regime. The committee of chief ministers, formed under my leadership, had recommended the extension of mandis, rather than abolishing them.

“During my regime, the mandis were expanded to ensure that there was a big farm produce market at every 8-10 km radius in the state. Our government also gave additional land to mandis which were falling short of space, government procurement centres were built in large numbers and agriculture malls were established,” he added.

Hooda said his committee had recommended the farmers to rate their crop under the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission. “However, forget about the C2 formula, there is no mention of MSP in the new laws,” he said.

