Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Hooda campaigns for civic body polls in Sonepat

Hooda campaigns for civic body polls in Sonepat

He said the local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to the BJP as the government completely ignored the development aspirations of people over the last six years

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

In the last phase of canvassing for the civic body polls, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday campaigned for party’s mayoral nominee Nikhil Madan and councillor nominees at Sonepat.

Addressing a poll rally at Sonepat, Hooda said he is reading people’s face and they want a complete change in the civic polls. “The local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to the BJP as the government completely ignored the development aspirations of people over the last six years.During the Congress regime, basic facilities like water supply and sewerage system were expanded in Sonepat but only corruption happened during the six years of the BJP. Not only in Sonepat, big scams took place during the BJP government all across Haryana,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent
EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.