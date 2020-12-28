Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Hooda expresses concern over rise in farmer deaths

Hooda expresses concern over rise in farmer deaths

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday, expressed concerns over rise in farmer deaths during the ongoing farmers’ protest.Hooda...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday, expressed concerns over rise in farmer deaths during the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Hooda said over 40 farmers have sacrificed their lives amid the ongoing agitation against Centre’s three farm laws but the Centre is still silent on the issue.

“Centre should hold dialogue with farmers and end the stir by accepting their demands. Farmers are sitting at Delhi border for valid demands for nearly a month,” he added.

He said that his party wants to bring a non-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the assembly.



“The government has lost trust of public and its legislators. Every section of the state’s population is on streets against the government and many independent MLAs have withdrawn their support from it. Many JJP MLAs have openly come in support of farmers,” he said.

Hooda added that if the motion of non-confidence comes in the assembly, even the government’s alliance partners will vote against the government.

“But still the CM says that there is no need to call a special session of the assembly as the Opposition does not have any specific issues. The CM dismissing this demand indicates that he himself does not trust his government and MLAs,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Closure of Pakhowal road: Locked in, Ludhiana shopkeepers fume over traffic curbs, seek diversion plan
by Harsimran Singh Batra
Maximum temperature drops in Mumbai; air quality remains poor
by HT Correspondent
2 dead, 53 new cases detected in Ludhiana district
by HT Correspondent
Safety key issue for Panchkula women
by Tanbir Dhaliwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.