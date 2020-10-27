Sections
Hoshiarpur again, 15-year-old brick kiln worker raped

A 15-year-old girl working at a brick kiln in Naru Nangal here was allegedly raped by a youth, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Manan village on October 24. The...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 01:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

A 15-year-old girl working at a brick kiln in Naru Nangal here was allegedly raped by a youth, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Manan village on October 24.

The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Sadar police station sub-inspector Neelam Kumari. The victim lived at labour quarters. The accused lived nearby.

The accused gagged the girl’s mouth when was alone at home and took her to a nearby place where he raped her, said police. The accused fled after the victim’s mother reached the crime spot after hearing her screams. The complaint was lodged on Sunday night, said police. Both the accused and girl are migrant labourers.

