Sections
Home / Cities / Hosiery worker held with 205gm heroin in Ludhiana

Hosiery worker held with 205gm heroin in Ludhiana

Arrested from near the Noorwala Road following a tip-off

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police said the accused confessed that he was a drug addict and had been smuggling drugs for the past one year. (Representative photo)

The special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested a 32-year-old hosiery worker after recovering 205gm heroin from his possession on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Imran, alias Monu, a resident of New Basant Nagar.

Assistant inspector general, STF, Snehdeep Sharma said an STF team arrested Imran near the Noorwala Road following a tip-off. He was passing through the area on a motorcycle when he was stopped on checking, and 205gm heroin was found under the two-wheeler’s seat.

The AIG said the accused confessed that he was a drug addict and had been smuggling drugs for the past one year to meet his need of drugs. He procured the heroin from local dealers. Efforts are on to trace his suppliers, he added.



A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA fines Arsenal over sell-on clauses for player transfers
Jul 03, 2020 23:29 IST
Rs 62K crore I-T refunds issued to over 2 million from April 8 to June 30
Jul 03, 2020 23:27 IST
Kerala not in favour of withdrawing case against Italian marines: CM Vijayan
Jul 03, 2020 23:23 IST
Four fatalities, 494 new cases in Haryana
Jul 03, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.