Hospital bed availability under control: PMC

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:39 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE With the increase in the number of Covid-19 recoveries and more people opting for home isolation, the additional pressure on the health infrastructure has gone down. More beds are now lying vacant and complaints regarding bed shortage have also gone down, say civic officials.

According to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) the city has a recovery rate of 86.40 per cent as out of the 1.46 lakh Covid-19 cases that were reported as of October 1, 1.26 lakh patients had recovered from the infection and 3,528 or 2.41 per cent were declared dead.

Out of the 16, 369 active cases, about 56.38 per cent of the Covid positive patients are now under home isolation, 5,101 or 31.16 per cent are hospitalised in government or private hospitals and remaining 2042 or 12.47 per cent are in Covid care centres.

More than half of those found positive have now opted for home isolation mainly because they are asymptomatic or do not want to be isolated at a government facility, say officials.



Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The recovery rate of the city has been going up for some time now which is good news. More than 4,300 patients have been cured and discharged from civic-run Dr Naidu Hospital alone. Almost 2,400 were checked and home isolated and 25,000 patients visited OPD at the hospital.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, “It is true that the recovery rate is going up and also the OPD cases are going down. The pressure on private hospitals is going down now.”

“It is also a fact that most people are now opting for home isolation and also people do not want to be quarantined at government facilities and cannot afford private hospitals,” he said.

