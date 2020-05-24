Hospital celebrates birthday of staff nurse away from 10-month-old son for two months

Rubina, 37, a staff nurse at the Mother and Child Hospital located behind the Virdhman Mills here, had some moments to rejoice after hospital authorities celebrated her birthday in the hospital here on Sunday.

Like several paramedical staff, deployed at isolation centres, who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus, Rubina, who stays in the hospital, has been away from her 10-month-old son as she has not visited her house for the past two months.

Rubina’s paternal aunt and her husband are taking care of the child in Jalandhar.

Dr Amita Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of the hospital, said Rubina had been deployed in the Covid-19 unit since March 21, the day when lockdown was imposed.

She has not visited her home since then out of fear of becoming a virus carrier and endangering loves of her family and has been staying in the hospital, the SMO added.

“Today morning, we learnt about her birthday. So, we decided to celebrate the occasion. Rubina cut the cake and the staff complemented her for her exemplary sacrifice. Not many women can put duty over family. Rubina is one among them. So, we decided to congratulate and eulogise her for what she has done,” said Dr Jain.

An elated Rubina, talking over phone, said it was a moment of joy for her. She said, “My son was only eight-month-old when I left home and joined duty here two months ago. Being away from family is not easy. I miss my son a lot and often video chat with my family to catch a glimpse of my son. I can see him. but not touch or feel him. On my birthday, I prayed to God to put an end to the pandemic soon, so that I can meet my son.”