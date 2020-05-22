Hospital discharges Covid-19 positive patient within 5 days; probe ordered

As of May 21, Pune has had 4,107 Covid-19 positive cases and a total of 227 deaths. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo. Representative image )

A private hospital in Pune discharged a Covid-19 patient in just five days of admission after testing positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The district administration has now initiated an inquiry into the matter after the woman reached home leading to panic among the residents in her neighbourhood in Rakshewadi, Khed taluka.

The hospital maintained that the discharge took place as per the new protocols since the patient was asymptomatic.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad said, “The patient was admitted at Jehangir hospital on May 17 and tested positive for the infection. However, the person was asymptomatic and was discharged by the hospital on May 21 without informing the district administration about the same. When she reached home just five days after admission, the neighbours raised an alarm and we got to know about the case. The woman reached home in a private vehicle even though we have 108 ambulances for patients sent home from the hospital during discharge.”

The administration has now constituted a two-member inquiry committee to look into the matter, said Prasad.

As of May 21, Pune has had 4,107 Covid-19 positive cases and a total of 227 deaths.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, District Health Officer said after the issue came to light, the 35-year-old female patient was readmitted to Jehnagir Hospital for treatment. “We are now looking into what could have caused the early discharge. Let the report come out, only then we can speak of any further action if required,” he said.

Dr (Col) Satyajit S Gill, medical director at Jehangir Hospital said he was aware of the case and wouldn’t like to comment as a formal enquiry is on.

The latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) discharge policy states that any Covid-19 positive patient with mild or moderate symptoms can be discharged on 10th day if there is no fever three days prior to discharge. The policy does not call for a second re-confirmation test before discharge but states that the person has to compulsorily go for home quarantine for the next seven days.