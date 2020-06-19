Sections
Hospitals charging high fees for Covid treatment to face action: Pawar

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian Ajit Pawar on Friday warned of action against hospitals found charging more fees from Covid-19 patients.

Pawar held a Covid-19 review meeting with officials in the city. Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Sharvan Hardikar and senior officers were present.

Pawar said, “If doctors are found guilty and negligent in treatment of patients, the government would not accept it and, if needed, action would be initiated. Even if complaints are coming for exorbitant bills, action needs to be initiated against such hospitals.”

The deputy CM said that the government had approved Rs12.44 crore for Sassoon General Hospital to increase the testing facility. “The government is also providing fund to pay the newly appointed medical staff.”



Pawar said that there are complaints that Covid-19 cases are not reported in time. The administration should ensure that positive cases are alerted and manpower will be provided if agencies are falling short of staff.

“Government would ensure that adequate fund is released for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Sassoon hospital must procure modern equipment to handle virus cases,” he said.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol urged the state to increase the testing and bed facilities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

