Sections
Home / Cities / Hotel found open in Ludhiana’s Model Town despite curfew, five arrested held

Hotel found open in Ludhiana’s Model Town despite curfew, five arrested held

Police had raided the hotel following a tip-off; four customers who were arrested told the police that they had booked rooms online

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Accused have been booked for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and indulging in negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. (HT PHOTO)

Five persons, including the manager, were arrested after a hotel was found open in Model Town area despite the curfew.

Police had raided the hotel following a tip-off and arrested the manager, identified as Santosh, along with four customers. Police have also booked the hotel owner, Gauravpreet Singh, but he is yet to be arrested.

The arrested customers have been identified as Pankaj Kumar of Rajesh Nagar of Haibowal, Seenu Bhadwaj of Sunil Park, Pinki and Poonam.

Model Town station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar said, “A police team was on curfew duty near the Chatar Singh Park on Monday, when they received information that Hotel Paradise is operational despite the curfew. So, a raid was conducted and the hotel was found open.”



The customers told the police that they had booked rooms in the hotel online. They also claimed that their relatives were admitted to a hospital near the hotel, but police suspect the veracity of their claims.

The SHO added a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The accused were later released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.