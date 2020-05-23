Sections
Home / Cities / Hotel owner held for violating lockdown norms in Zirakpur

Hotel owner held for violating lockdown norms in Zirakpur

Police said the accused was held after his hotel was found operational beyond permissible time limit

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A hotel owner was arrested for violating lockdown norms in Zirakpur. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Singh, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh.

Police said the accused was held after his hotel was found operational beyond permissible time limit, while adding that the Mohali administration had allowed operation of all commercial activity till 7pm in wake of the lockdown.

However, when the patrolling team found the Zirakpur-based hotel functional and violating the rules, a case was registered against the owner at the Zirakpur police station, said police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anandpur Sahib MP shows gratitude on completing one year of his tenure
May 23, 2020 21:56 IST
1,600 more migrants take train from Mohali for Bihar
May 23, 2020 21:51 IST
Try the healing power of creative art therapy to bust the stress
May 23, 2020 21:50 IST
3 industrial units in Ludhiana get benefit of ₹5.94cr under Industrial and Business Development Policy
May 23, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.