Hoteliers rejoice as tourists flock to Himachal in large numbers

As per the state tourism department, around 21,400 people have visited Shimla and nearby areas during the last month. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Some of the districts in the state have been witnessing a large number of tourists for the past few days amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

In September, the Himachal Pradesh government had allowed the entry of tourists into the state, and ever since the restrictions were lifted, nearly one lakh tourists have visited the state bringing much relief to the tourism industry that was badly hit due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown.

Popular stations such as Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Dalhousie and Dharamshala are being thronged by visitors. As per the state tourism department, around 21,400 people have visited Shimla and nearby areas during the last month. While more than 7,000 vehicles entered the summer capital last week on weekend.

Tourism is gradually picking up in Manali which witnessed 15,000 tourists

Since Himachal opened doors for tourists, the occupancy at hotels has considerably increased during weekends. So far only, around 90% of hotels have started operations. The places of tourist interest, particularly in Shimla including the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Army Museum, amusement parks in Kufri, were still closed.

“The main concern is that tourists stay for a short duration due to the lack of publicity of places in and around each popular destination. We have requested the tourism department to publicise the places that may interest tourists in and around each destination,” said M K Seth, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

There are 3,300 hotels registered with the government with a bed capacity of nearly 12,000.

Tourism stakeholders are dismayed as the tourist visiting Shimla and other tourist destinations are preferring short stays instead of booking package tours. “Many tourists visiting Shimla prefer to book hotels for a day. However, there are many places to visit around Shimla such as watersports at Yatra Pani, Tulip Garden, Jakhoo temple, museums which are not explored by the tourists. The stakeholders have asked the department to publicise these places through social media or by putting up hoardings in popular stations,” said Sanjay Sood, president of Shimla Hotels and Restaurateurs Association.

He said that many tourists do not follow Covid guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing which needs to be checked by the administration.

Meanwhile, tourism has also picked up in the Dharamshala region, especially on weekends. However, hoteliers say that high-end tourists are still not keen to visit the state due to Covid-19 fear. Tourists who were arriving in the region mostly prefer to stay in cheaper accommodations.

“We did good business last week with many tourists arriving in the region,” said Vijay Inder Karan, a hotelier in Dharamshala.

Another hotelier Prem Sood said that tourists, especially those from the neighbouring states, have started coming to the state in large numbers.

He said that hotels have reduced prices of accommodations in order to attract domestic tourists in the coming days.

The state had barred the entry of tourists in March to check the spread of Covid-19 and this had badly hit the tourism sector.