Hotels in Darjeeling, Bengal’s top tourism destination, to shut indefinitely from July 1

Hotels in Darjeeling, arguably Bengal’s top tourist destination, have decided to down their shutters indefinitely from July 1, a decision that may affect the livelihood of 10,000 families associated with the industry in the hill station and its outskirts. There are 380 hotels in Darjeeling town and its outskirts that accommodate nearly 4.5 lakh tourists every year.

Though the West Bengal government has allowed the reopening of hotels and restaurants from June 8, the Darjeeling Hotel Owners’ Association says it is not feasible to operate with only a few tourists arriving due to the pandemic.

“We do not see any tourist arrivals in the hills in the near future,” said Sangay Tshering, president of the Association. The decision was taken during the association’s meeting on Wednesday.

“It would be untenable to keep the hotels open during the off-season,” said another hotelier who did not want to be named. The summer is the peak season for Darjeeling, and monsoon makes the dull season for the hill stations’ tourism industry.

Those in the tourism industry, including travel and tour operators, say the decision would impact tourism industry in the whole region extending to the restaurants and the transport sector. The north Bengal tourism circuit comprises Darjeeling, Kalimpong hills and the foothills called the Dooars. Hotel owners in Kalimpong and Dooars, however, have not taken any such decision yet.

Raj Basu, convenor, association for conservation and tourism, said he expects the tourism industry to be amongst the last to revive after the coronavirus crisis.

“Though homestays having more than 6,000 rooms in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills are unlikely to be affected, their owners are finding it difficult to get clearance from local villages to reopen. Under such circumstances, the decision to close Darjeeling hotels would also adversely affect the tourism business in other destinations,” Basu said.

According to Sandipan Ghosh, secretary of eastern Himalaya travel and tour operators association (EHTTOA said he was still optimistic that the hoteliers’ association would revoke its decision. “Otherwise it would be difficult to market the region, as the itinerary would not be complete without Darjeeling.

Ajoy Edwards, a spokesperson for the hill-based political party Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), threatened to move the Calcutta High Court against the decision. He said, “The decision to close down hotels is inhuman and against the business ethics.”

Anit Thapa, chairman of the board of administrators of the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, said, “The matter is very serious and we would soon call a tripartite meeting to find a middle path.”