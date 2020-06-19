Hour-long rain springs pleasant surprise in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali

Sections
Tricity gets 23.4 mm of rainfall on Friday morning, more showers in the offing over the weekend

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Girls making their way through the rain in Mohali on Friday. Wind up to 55 km per hour blew along with the rain. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Chandigarh: Residents of the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali were in for a pleasant surprise on Friday morning when it rained hard for about an hour, providing relief from the heat for a while. The sun was shining back by 10.30am, making it humid again.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the tricity received 23.4mm of rainfall in 50 minutes between 8.50am and 9.40am. The outlook for the day is clear now but more rain is forecast on Saturday.

“These were not pre-monsoon showers. Today’s rain was the result of a western disturbance active in the region. More rain can be expected over the weekend. Stations on the foothills of the Himalayas, including Chandigarh, received a good amount of rain,” IMD, Chandigarh, director Surender Paul said.

Winds up to 55 km per hour blew along with the rain. The temperature went down from 32.2 degrees Celsius at 8.30am to 31.4 degrees at 11.30 am. In comparison, it was 35.8 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh at 11.30am on Thursday.



A woman making her way through the rain in Mohali on Friday. ( HT Photo )

“Pre-monsoon is ideally declared three days before the start of monsoon. However, this year the pre-monsoon showers can start around five days before the onset of monsoon,” he said, adding that the pre-monsoon showers were expected in the region around next Thursday.

