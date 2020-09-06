Sections
Hours after praising Rajindra Hospital, Shutrana MLA shifts to private facility

When asked about his family raising questions over the cleanliness at Rajindra Hospital, Nirmal Singh said he did not face any inconvenience as he was provided a special room with an attached-bathroom facility.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala (HT FILE)

Hours after he praised the facilities at Government Rajindra Hospital’s Covid care centre, Shutrana MLA Nirmal Singh got himself shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 28 and was in home isolation before he was taken to Rajindra Hospital on Friday. On Saturday, the district administration released a video of the minister heaping praises on the hospital’s facilities and staff.

However, by evening, the MLA’s family shifted him to a private hospital. “I was already getting some treatment from a private hospital, therefore I preferred to get myself shifted from Rajindra hospital,” said the MLA.

When asked about his family raising questions over the cleanliness at Rajindra Hospital, Nirmal Singh said he did not face any inconvenience as he was provided a special room with an attached-bathroom facility.



Surbhi Malik, in-charge of the Covid-19 facility at Rajindra hospital, said, “The MLA shifted to a private hospital due to some personal reasons which cannot be disclosed. Cleanliness is not an issue at all as the best of facilities are provided to every patient here.”

