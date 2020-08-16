Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Hours after presiding over I-Day function, Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar tests positive for Covid-19

Hours after presiding over I-Day function, Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar tests positive for Covid-19

Senior district administration officials of Mansa in home quarantine after interacting with the minister, who was seen without a mask at the function

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar awarding a police official and (below) after unfurling the flag during the Independence Day function in Mansa on Saturday. He is seen attending the function without a mask. (HT Photo)

Bathinda: Hours after presiding over the Independence Day function in Mansa, Punjab revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, 54, tested positive for Covid-19. He was seen attending the function without a mask.

Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal said that the minister’s rapid antigen test was conducted in Mansa on Saturday after which he tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Official sources said almost the entire senior district machinery is in home quarantine after meeting the minister.

This photo provided by the district public relations office shows the minister attending the function without a mask. ( HT Photo )

Kangar arrived in Mansa on Friday and met party workers besides officials over the past two days.



He had interacted with meritorious students after felicitating them during the Independence Day function.

AKALI LEADER FROM MALOUT TESTS POSITIVE, TOO

Former Malout Akali MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Muktsar nodal officer Dr Paramjit Singh Sandhu said the samples of Kotbhai were taken in Chandigarh. Two of his children have also tested positive. The family is staying in Chandigarh.

Kotbhai shared that he had tested positive on his Facebook page on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jharkhand reports 480 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
From malaria, dengue to zika, how climate change could expose new epidemics
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Sholay turns 45: Shweta Bachchan shares throwback pic
Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Gadkari expresses confidence about increasing MSME exports, creating more jobs
Aug 16, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.