House collapses in Navui Mumbai’s Taloja area, 10-year-old killed, 3 injured

A 10-year-old girl was killed while her three minor siblings sustained injuries after their house collapsed in Taloja, Panvel on Tuesday morning. A portion of the house had collapsed two days ago after which its owner asked them to vacate as the house was in a dilapidated condition.

Ward officials of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pendhar village said the incident took place around 7 am. Parents of the four siblings were out looking for an alternate accommodation when the incident took place.

Police officials said that Munna Harijan, 30-year-old labourer, was staying in a rented ground-plus-one-load-bearing house near a chawl in Pendhar in the MIDC area with his wife Lali Devi, 25, and four children – Santosh, 12, Hina, 10, Anshika, 4 and Anupama, 3.

First, the slab of the house collapsed on Hina, who got crushed under its weight. Shortly, the entire house collapsed with the other three children also getting caught under the rubble. The Taloja MIDC fire brigade reached the spot and pulled out the children. However, Hina could not survive the crash.

“Two days before the incident, a wall of the structure had collapsed after which the house owner, Uday Ghana Patil, asked the tenants to vacate. Four-five other families staying there vacated,” said RM Pharande, sub-fire officer at Taloja MIDC fire brigade.

Due to financial constraints, Harijan was unable to get a new room quickly. While he was out with his wife to a nearby hospital for a minor health issue, they also decided to search for an alternate accommodation in the area.

“We have filed an accidental death report. There is no complaint of negligence against anyone yet. The fire brigade department will submit its report along with the findings of the municipal corporation, based on which further course of action will be decided,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector at Taloja police station.

The three other children sustained minor injuries and were taken to Om Sai Hospital in MIDC, Taloja for treatment. They continue to remain admitted, said fire officials.

“The structure was built in 1972. We believe the structure had weakened due to incessant rains and deteriorated. The other four families had vacated in the last two days after the owner informed them of the dangerous condition of the structure,” said Dashrath Bhandari, local ward officer, PCMC.