Housing minister Jitendra Awhad recovers from Covid-19

Maharashtra state housing minister Jitendra Awhad, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, got discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease on Sunday.

Awhad, who tweeted and said he will be back on the field in a month. In his tweet, he said, “My fight with Covid-19 going on for the last few days is finally a success. I have now recovered and will be going home today. I will be back in a month with the same enthusiasm to work for the people of my state.”

He also asked his supporters and party workers not to meet him for a month as per the doctor’s advice.

He added, “I also would like to thank the hospital staff including nurses, ward boys, doctors and other employees for all they have done for me and I will be indebted to them all my life.”

He was the first minister to get infected with the virus in the state. He had come in contact with a Covid-positive police officer from Mumbra during a food distribution drive. Along with him, 14 members of his staff and an ex-NCP MP and his wife too had tested positive. He was in self-quarantine since April 13 after 14 of his staff tested positive. He had tested negative initially but tested positive after his second test on April 21. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund after he complained of difficulty in breathing.