Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: With heavy rains lashing the city overnight, many housing societies in Vadgaonsheri area had to deal with waterlogging. The city is receiving rains since Tuesday evening due to the cyclonic storm Nisarga.

Water has entered the parking areas of societies like Somnathnagar, Subprabhat society, Ujwal Garden society and Anand Heights causing inconvenience to residents. Some people have said that water has even touched ground floor flats leaving people in a state of panic and reminding them of the non-seasonal rains that created havoc in November 2019.

“Due to heavy rains today at Vadgaonsheri there was water accumulated in various societies and houses. Took take (sic) attention I made a video call to PMC Commissioner to show exact situation & made him speak with citizens for understanding their problems,” tweeted Sunil Tingre, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Vadgaonsheri

MLA Tingre and his party members also helped a senior woman who was stuck at her house at Ujwal Garden society.



“It is a common situation in this area. Last year also we faced a lot of problem due to rains,” said Mohan Jadhav, resident of Vadgaonsheri.

With the cyclone expected to hit Pune region, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “To deal with the cyclone, Pune district administration has prepared rescue plan for hilly areas of the district. We have issued alert to hilly areas such as Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi talukas where severity of cyclone is likely to be felt. We have also prepared evacuation plans if required in these areas. People have been asked not to go out of homes.”

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Only the areas at Vadgaonsheri faced flood issues due to rains on Tuesday. The housing societies here are located in low-lying areas and face waterlogging issues during monsoons. PMC staff have been instructed to visit the spot and take preventive measures and they are already on the job. Despite the Covid-19 situation, the municipal administration has almost completed 90 per cent of pre-monsoon work in the city.”

