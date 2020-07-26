Housing society in Wakad sets up in-house quarantine facility

Sections
Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:52 IST

By Prachi Bari,

PUNE A housing society in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad has set up its own isolation facility after six members of the society tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

Vedanta Co-operative housing society, which has 344 flats and a population of 2,000 people uses the clubhouse and vacant flats as the quarantine facility. The facility has oxygen cylinder, pulse oximeter, thermal gun, bed, bedding, food arrangement and others.

“There will be obstacles, but with hard work, and working towards a healthy atmosphere among the members, there are no limits,” said SB Dhonde, chairman, Vedanta Co-operative housing society.

“While setting up the in-house isolation facility we also have to take care that the other members of the society are safe,” said Dhonde.



Committee members have procured and distributed masks, gloves and face shields for all the society guards, house-keeping staff and other support staff to ensure that they stay safe while they continue to provide services.

The support staff consists of 12 security guards and 12 housekeeping personnel who were paid a bonus of Rs 1,200 each during the recent lockdown.

“We requested members who have vacant flats if they could allow them to be used for isolation of patients,” said Dhonde.

Swaraj Kalate is one of the investors in the society, who came forward and extended his support by giving two of his vacant flats to be turned into the quarantined centre, while the other society members take turns to serve meals to the patients and family members.

“One of the key requirements from a medical readiness perspective was to have an oxygen cylinder available in case of emergency. We approached the builder Vinod Chandwani who supported by providing three oxygen cylinders for emergencies while a doctor within the society is on stand by when required,” added Dhonde.

One of the patients at the society who tested positive for the virus said, “I tested positive along with my parents who are senior citizens, while my wife and my two children, six-month-old and 6six-year-old old tested negative. There was no one at home to take care of my wife during the lockdown, when society came forward to provide her meals, with each society member taking turns to offer us cooked meals even now.”

Dr Sunita Engineer, senior medical incharge, Thergaon Hospital (D and G Ward), said, “This is a good initiative taken by the housing society. We are always there to guide such initiatives. Every housing society must provide such facility which will give timely help to asymptomatic patients and help the civic body which is struggling with a shortage of beds.”

Dr Prasad Jawak, a resident of Vedanta Society, said, “I am a general practitioner and have a clinic at Rahatne. I am on stand by in case of emergencies at the quarantine unit, although all the patients are on a regular video conference with their respective doctors form Jehangir and Sahaydri hospitals.”

