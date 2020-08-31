How DU modified admission process to make it Covid-proof

New Delhi: The Delhi University had shifted the admission process online in 2016. This year, the varsity introduced several other measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that the students don’t have to visit at all even for trials and document verification.

The students applying under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota were asked to upload videos on YouTube, trials for aspirants under sports quota were cancelled and they asked to provide only certificates and the annual open-day counselling sessions were held on the web to conform to the restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

DU officials said that it was for the first time that all aspects of the admission process were done completely online in a “contactless manner”.

This year, the university had also done away with the physical verification of the documents for which students had to visit colleges. This year, the initial verification will be done online and the final verification would be done by the colleges whenever the situation “normalises” and campuses reopen.

The university also allowed students to apply for all courses instead of a select few. “The university decided to allow students to apply for all the courses this year since results of many state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), were pending at the time when the registration process had begun,” said Suman Kumar, a member of the admission branch.

“It helped students since they did not have to think about the courses they could be eligible for. Besides, the university’s decision to switching completely to an online admission process ensured that no applicant had to travel to Delhi amid the pandemic,” added Kumar.

Besides, the University also allowed students with disabilities to apply using disability certificates from any hospital instead of only government hospitals since the majority of government health facilities were treating only Covid-19 patients. Last year, only 27 government hospitals across Delhi were designated to issue disability certificates under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for 21 conditions.