Sections
Home / Cities / How DU modified admission process to make it Covid-proof

How DU modified admission process to make it Covid-proof

New Delhi: The Delhi University had shifted the admission process online in 2016. This year, the varsity introduced several other measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to...

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi University had shifted the admission process online in 2016. This year, the varsity introduced several other measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that the students don’t have to visit at all even for trials and document verification.

The students applying under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota were asked to upload videos on YouTube, trials for aspirants under sports quota were cancelled and they asked to provide only certificates and the annual open-day counselling sessions were held on the web to conform to the restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

DU officials said that it was for the first time that all aspects of the admission process were done completely online in a “contactless manner”.

This year, the university had also done away with the physical verification of the documents for which students had to visit colleges. This year, the initial verification will be done online and the final verification would be done by the colleges whenever the situation “normalises” and campuses reopen.



The university also allowed students to apply for all courses instead of a select few. “The university decided to allow students to apply for all the courses this year since results of many state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), were pending at the time when the registration process had begun,” said Suman Kumar, a member of the admission branch.

“It helped students since they did not have to think about the courses they could be eligible for. Besides, the university’s decision to switching completely to an online admission process ensured that no applicant had to travel to Delhi amid the pandemic,” added Kumar.

Besides, the University also allowed students with disabilities to apply using disability certificates from any hospital instead of only government hospitals since the majority of government health facilities were treating only Covid-19 patients. Last year, only 27 government hospitals across Delhi were designated to issue disability certificates under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for 21 conditions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Aug 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Sep 01, 2020 00:17 IST
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Sep 01, 2020 00:31 IST
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Aug 31, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Bhushan case: SC sets a wrong precedent
Sep 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Sep 01, 2020 00:31 IST
Pranab da was always ready and never said no to the party
Sep 01, 2020 00:13 IST
Pranab Mukherjee was a workforce who excelled at different roles
Sep 01, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.