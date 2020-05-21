How’s your health: PM asks in phone call to Hisar cancer patient

A call from the Prime Minister acted as booster dose for a 65-year-old cancer patient from Hisar.

How is your health, asked PM Narendra Modi in a phone call to Om Prakash of Sarangpur village on Tuesday night.

“My name was randomly selected for a call from PM. At 6.30pm on Tuesday, I got intimation from the prime minister’s office (PMO) and was told that PM Modi would be calling me. Officials asked me not to record the call for security purpose,” said Om Prakash, who has enrolled himself with the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Right at 8.30pm, I got another call, this time from PM Narendra Modi himself. He asked me about my health and from where I was availing treatment. He also enquired about the problems I am facing,” he added.

Soon after PM’s call, a team of health department comprising senior doctors reached Prakash’s house and started a new course of treatment.

“My father was diagnosed with throat cancer three months ago,” said his son Sunder Lal.

“My father was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar till now. We are labourers by profession. After the PM’s call, we are hopeful that my father would get the best treatment,” he added.