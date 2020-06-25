Sections
Home / Cities / HP cabinet gives nod to regularise over 12,000 teachers

HP cabinet gives nod to regularise over 12,000 teachers

The decision will benefit 6,500 parent-teacher assosciation (PTA), 3,300 primary assistant teachers (PAT) and 97 para teachers serving in government schools across the state.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval to regularise the services of over 12,000 teachers serving under various categories.

The decision will benefit 6,500 parent-teacher assosciation (PTA), 3,300 primary assistant teachers (PAT) and 97 para teachers serving in government schools across the state.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

DRAFT SCHEME FOR TOURISM INDUSTRY REVIVAL APPROVED



It also gave approval to the draft scheme for interest subvention on working capital loan for hospitality industry to revive the tourism industry in the state which has been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the scheme, tourism units in the State paying GST upto ₹1 crore would be entitled for maximum loan of ₹50 lakh and units paying GST above ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore for at least one year ending March 31, 2020, would be entitled for ₹75 lakh loan.

Payment of GST above ₹3 crore will entitle a tourism unit for the loan of ₹1 crore. Small registered tourism units would also be eligible for maximum loan of ₹15 lakh. This loan period would be for four years with interest subvention of 5% each for first two years.

The transport department would also draft a similar scheme.

SUPPORT PRICE FOR APPLE INCREASED

The cabinet also gave its approval to enhance support price of apple under market intervention scheme (MIS) by 50 paise from ₹8 to ₹8.50 per kg for the year 2020.

Under MIS, about 1.50 lakh MT apples would be procured from July 20 to November 15 for which 283 procurement centres would be opened in different parts of the state as per demands of apple growers.

The cabinet gave its approval to guidelines for providing assistance for promotion of cultivation of aromatic plants and their processing under the new scheme ‘Mehak’.

VARIOUS POSTS TO BE FILLED UP

It gave its consent to fill up 500 posts of junior office assistant (IT) on contract basis in the education department through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

The cabinet gave its approval to create and fill up 42 posts of different categories in Himachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

It gave nod to create and fill up four posts of different categories in newly created prosecution department office at Sarkaghat in Mandi district for its smooth functioning.

It also decided to create and fill up two posts of perfusionist in the dpartment of CTVS in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda .

The cabinet decided to enhance the award amount of war Jagir from existing ₹5000 to ₹7000 per annum to the families of war veterans.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Soon, register complaints about Chandigarh MC on mobile app
Jun 25, 2020 20:12 IST
HP cabinet gives nod to regularise over 12,000 teachers
Jun 25, 2020 20:10 IST
US economic recovery looks to be weakening in some states with Covid outbreaks
Jun 25, 2020 20:06 IST
CHB to go paperless by July-end, allottees can live-track their files and applications
Jun 25, 2020 20:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.