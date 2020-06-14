Sections
HP CM approves district-level review meetings for assessment of Covid-19 arrangements

The agenda for these meetings at the district level also includes a review of the implementation of all flagship programmes started by the central and state governments

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(HT File)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has approved review meetings to be held in each district of the state to make an assessment of the arrangements made in the districts for containing the spread of Covid-19 as well as district plans towards re-starting the economic activities including development works. These review meetings will be chaired by the speaker, ministers, deputy speaker, deputy chairman and chief whip.

The agenda for these meetings at the district level also includes a review of the implementation of all flagship programmes started by the central and state governments, utilisation of unspent amount, the status of CM’s announcements, the progress of schemes on which foundation stones were laid by the CM.

