Sections
Home / Cities / HP Cong chief slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies amid lockdown

HP Cong chief slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies amid lockdown

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore hit out at home minister Amit Shah and said that he was nowhere to be seen during the lockdown period but now he has suddenly shown up and is now engaged in conducting virtual rallies in Bihar.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 18:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Kuldeep Rathore (HT File)

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conducting virtual rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said that it is very unfortunate that even at a time when the whole country is battling the crisis, the BJP leaders are concerned about forming their government in Bihar.

While addressing the media Rathore said that right now people need employment and the industries need to be revitalized.

He also hit out at home minister Amit Shah and said that he was nowhere to be seen during the lockdown period but now he has suddenly shown up and is now engaged in conducting virtual rallies in Bihar.

Rathore said that coronavirus cases are increasing very fast and India is now fifth-worst coronavirus affected country which is a matter of concern.



He said that the Union government has completely failed in controlling coronavirus.

He has demanded Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to immediately pay outstanding amounts of apple purchases made by them last year to orchardists so that they can purchase cartons, apple trays, and other materials on time.

Rathore also appreciated chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s statement of bringing labourers from Nepal to Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming apple season.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assam: Despite relaxation, Kamakhya Temple to remain closed till June 30
Jun 08, 2020 18:15 IST
Cadets at Indian Military Academy to sport masks, keep distance at passing out parade
Jun 08, 2020 18:15 IST
Balotelli reportedly fired by Brescia -- his hometown club
Jun 08, 2020 18:14 IST
HP CM launches green belt development scheme for rural senior citizens
Jun 08, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.