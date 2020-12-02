HP Cong donates medical equipment for Covid patient care

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Tuesday donated various medical equipment to help with Covid patient management in hospitals.

HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore, in the presence of senior Congress leaders, gave the medical equipment for patient care at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (RPGMCH), Tanda.

The party donated five beds, 6 wheelchairs, 25 BP apparatus, 400 face shields, 25 nasal flow cannula, 25 catheter mounts, 25 closed-circuit catheters. The supply was received by RPGMCH principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said that Congress always acted for the welfare of the people of the state. Hundreds of party workers donated money to buy the medical equipment, he informed while appreciating the efforts of RPGMCH staff in the fight against Covid-19.

Takes a jibe at state govt

Meanwhile, the HPCC chief took a dig at the BJP-led state government for failing to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said that the increasing infections reflected the gross mismanagement by the state administration.

The BJP regime claims to be a double-engine government, but it seems the two engines were moving in opposite directions, Rathore said adding that resentment was slowly building up against the government among the people of the state.

The state Congress chief also flayed the Centre for failing to resolve the issues of protesting farmers.

“The brutality on the protesting farmers has exposed the BJP-led government at Centre,” said Rathore adding that instead of working for farmers’ welfare, the Centre was more concerned about the corporate houses.

He alleged that the central government was trying to suppress the farmers’ movement by unleashing unprecedented brutality on them. “Today, the country’s farmer is suffering. The government is trying to throttle their voices. Democracy is being murdered on the behest of the central regime,” he alleged.

District Congress president Ajay Mahajan, former MP Chaudhary Chandra Kumar, AICC secretary and ex-minister Sudhir, MLAs Pawan Kajal and Rajinder Rana, HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania and Dharamshala mayor Devinder Jaggi were present on the occasion among others.