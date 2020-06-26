Sections
HP education dept orders strict action against 7 private schools for charging excessive tuition fees

The department has instructed all concerned deputy directors to start the procedure to penalise these schools for non-compliance with state government orders

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Taking an initiative on complaints by Chattra Abhibhawak Manch, a student-parent forum, the directorate of higher education has ordered strict action against seven private schools of Shimla for allegedly amalgamating annual charges into tuition fees and charging the same in quarterly installment, for ‘mentally harassing’ those who have not deposited the fee in the stipulated time and for striking-out students from online study groups, for non-payment of fees.

The director has instructed all concerned deputy directors to start the procedure to penalise these schools for non-compliance with state government orders.

The order issued by the education department stated that state government vide its order May 27 and June 10 advised all private schools not to charge anything else except tuition fees from students during the lockdown period and instead of collecting a fee every quarter, they should collect it monthly. Adding, that teaching charges would only be charged from those who have been given online education material/classes.

In the order it was mentioned that tuition fee shall also not be increased, neither would any other hidden charge be allowed to be added in tuition fee and in case any student fails to deposit fee in the lockdown period, the names of the students will not be struck from rolls.



However, Laurette School, Bharari, DAV Senior Secondary School Lakkar Bazaar, Saraswati Paradise School, Sanjauli, Dayanand Public School, Shimla, Auckland House School Shimla, DAV School Totu and Shishu Shikha Nikaten School Totu have failed to adhere the orders of the state cabinet, as they have been charging excessive fees from students.

