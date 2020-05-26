HP education minister felicitated by World Book of Records, London

Sections
A spokesperson of the World Book of Records said that his efforts as a silent warrior in Covid-19 are commendable. He has been engaged in the service of the people since lockdown was imposed which has created an atmosphere of positivity.

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh education minister Suresh Bhardwaj (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh education minister Suresh Bhardwaj has been awarded for spreading positivity during ongoing coronavirus pandemic by the World Book of Records, London. His efforts and work during the lockdown period will be covered in Star 2020.

He has been presented with an online certificate.

A survey was conducted by the World Book of Records in various countries and in various states of India and Suresh Bhardwaj and others were selected on the basis of the survey, he said.



World Book of Records, UK is an organisation that lists and verifies exceptional records worldwide with certification. It is a paramount international organisation that inspires people to showcase their talents and encourages people to establish and break records nationally and internationally.

