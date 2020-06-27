Sections
HP governor announces ₹1.5L grant for three women boxers of Kinnaur district

He said that it is important to encourage these sportspersons so that they continue to practice and make the state and country proud

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday announced that he will facilitate three women boxers of Kinnaur district with Rs 51,000 each for winning gold medals and representing India at the international level.

The three boxers are Vinakshi Devi, who won gold medals (under-19 category) in Khelo India Games 2019 and in Bhutan International event, Sneha who won a gold medal in under-19 boxing 2020 and a silver medal in Junior World Boxing Championship in Spain and Deepika who won a gold medal in World Boxing Youth Championship 2020, Sweden.

He said due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons and athletes are not able to perform but they are continuing with their training. It is important to encourage these sportspersons so that they continue to practice and make the state and country proud.

He said this through a video conference with prominent persons, non-government organisations, social workers, panchayati raj representatives and officials of Kinnaur district.



They also apprised the governor about problems of phone connectivity in the district, demanded a sports centre in Kalpa, widening roads near border areas and construction of CA stores in the district.

Dattatreya assured them that he will take up these matters with the state government.

