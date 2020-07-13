Sections
HP govt approves 15 industrial project proposals worth ₹450 crore

While presiding over the 13th meeting of the State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWCMA), chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal continues to attract investment despite overall slowdown in the economy.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday approved 15 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units involving a total proposed investment of approximately ₹450.97 crore and employment potential for about 1,285 people.

New proposals approved by the authority include M/s Shoora Tractors India Limited, Bumbloo village, sub-tehsil gagret, Una district for manufacturing of CI Casting of Tractor Parts, SG iron casting of tractor parts, M/s National Enterprises, Dhela village in Solan for manufacturing of autoclave, clean room, electrical panel, medical equipments, fabrication/job work etc. M/s Auraya Healthcare Unit-II, Plot No. 39, EPIP Phase-I Jharmajri in Solan for manufacturing of water for injection, liquid viral and liquid ampoule, M/s Biotrendz Medicament Pvt. Ltd. IA, Jharmajri, Plot No. 62, EPIP Phase-1, Baddi for manufacturing of dry injection, tablet, capsule, dry syrup, soft gel capsules, M/s RRD Oils and Fats Private Limited, Gondpur Jaichand village in Una for manufacturing of refined edible oil and M/s Prosperity Drugs Private Limited in Belikhol village, Solan, for setting up of industrial unit for manufacturing of bulk drugs, formulations, gluco strips, plastic moulding.

Expansion proposals approved by the authority include M/s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in Ganguwala village, Sirmaur, for manufacturing of Esomeptazole, M/s Super Hoze Industries Private Limited in Dhela village, Solan, for manufacturing of Hyd Hoses and Hose Assemblies, M/s Kundlas Loh Udyog, Balyana Buranwala village, Solan, for manufacturing of Angle Channels TMT Bars, M/s Amer Sil Ketex Private Limited Unit-II, IA, Gagret, Phase-II, Plot No. 30, 31 and 61, Una, for manufacturing of technical textiles for industrial use, M/s Vimal Industries Regd, Johron village, Kala Amb, Sirmaur, for manufacturing of non woven spun bond fabric, face mask, disposable shoe cover, PPE kits etc, M/s Ideal Pet Industries, Moginand village, Kala Amb, Sirmaur, for manufacturing of pet bottles, corrugated boxes, M/s Morepen Laboratories Limited, Malkumajra village, Baddi, for manufacturing of bulk drugs, formulations, gluco strips, plastic moulding, M/s RK Laboratories Private Ltd. VPO Manpura, Baddi, for manufacturing of LVP bottles, SVP Ampoles and M/s DS Engineers in Dasomajra, Baddi, for manufacturing of tractor and auto parts.



