HP govt misleading Centre on Active Case Finding campaign: Cong leader

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and former urban development minister Sudhir Sharma on Monday accused the state government of misleading the Centre on the Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign, which he said, was a ‘farce’.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said that state government has submitted a false report to the Centre about the campaign under which, it was claimed, that 70 lakh people were screened for coronavirus.

“Even, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of the HP government and exhorted other states to emulate the model,” said Sharma claiming that a real picture was not placed before the PM.

“In reality, the residents were not screened for coronavirus but it was a general survey under which Asha workers asked people if they had any flu-like symptoms,” he said adding that many people even complained that they were not reached out by the health workers.

Sharma said that the state also lacks proper scanning equipment to screen the people for coronavirus.

“A survey cannot be called a screening drive. It is on the basis of these false reports that the government is saying that Himachal Pradesh is becoming coronavirus free,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said that at interstate barriers there was no proper arrangement and equipment for screening people arriving in the state and they were being allowed to enter after taking their names, addresses and phone numbers.

This ill-conceived strategy of the state government may result in a dangerous situation in the state.

“The government should carry out random testing across the state for Covid-19. Testing should be ramped up. Without tests, we cannot claim to become corona-free,” he said.

Sharma also accused the state government of failing to provide necessary safety equipment like masks and PPE kits to the frontline warriors including health staff, police and administrative officers.

“Staffs deployed at the borders are either without masks or using old masks. Health staffs have been provided raincoats instead of PPE kits,” he said adding that the government is yet to float tenders for purchase of masks, PPE kits and other equipment.