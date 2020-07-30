Sections
Home / Cities / HP govt reduces sewerage charges from 50% to 30%

HP govt reduces sewerage charges from 50% to 30%

The cabinet also gave nod to enhance financial assistance for education up to two children of registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, that met under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur, has decided to reduce sewerage charges from 50% to 30 % of water bills being charged by the Jal Shakti Vibhag, providing much needed relief to consumers.

The cabinet also gave nod to enhance financial assistance for education up to two children of registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Now, female and male students will get annual financial assistance of Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, from Class 1 to 8. Similarly, from Class 9 to 12, female and male students will get Rs 11,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

For graduation, females will get Rs 16,000 instead of Rs 15,000, while males will receive Rs 12,000 instead of Rs 10,000. For postgraduation and diploma courses of one to three years, females will get Rs 21,000 instead of Rs 20,000, and males will receive Rs 17,000 instead of Rs 15,000.

For professional and degree courses, and PhD and research, females will get Rs 36,000 in place of Rs 35,000, and males will get financial assistance of Rs. 27,000 per annum in place of Rs 25,000.



It was also decided that financial assistance for marriage of workers will be increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 51,000, and up to Rs 51,000 each for marriage of two children. It also decided to disburse third installment of financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to registered beneficiaries of the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The HP cabinet gave its consent to implement Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, and to create and fill one post each of women welfare officer and two posts each of district coordinator in each district, on outsource basis.

The cabinet gave its approval for constitution of State Food Commission for effective monitoring and review of implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, in state.

It decided to simplify policy for providing ‘compassionate employment’ and delegation of powers to departments for disposal of cases of ‘compassionate employment’. Now, instead of clerks, the cases will be considered for the post of junior office assistant (IT).

The cabinet also gave its nod to fill 30 posts of junior engineer (civil), 20 posts of junior engineer (mechanical) and six posts of junior engineer (electrical) in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, on a contractual basis.

The cabinet decided to fill two posts of steno typist on contract basis, one post of driver on daily wage basis in the office of deputy commissioner Kullu, and one post of driver on daily wage basis in the office of deputy commissioner Chamba.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cat jumps super high to get a magnet placed high on the fridge. Watch
Jul 30, 2020 20:23 IST
F1 driver Perez isolates after inconclusive coronavirus test
Jul 30, 2020 20:23 IST
Mayawati targeting Congress under BJP’s pressure, says Ashok Gehlot
Jul 30, 2020 20:23 IST
Great white sharks being researched along California coast using drones
Jul 30, 2020 20:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.