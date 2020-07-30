HP govt reduces sewerage charges from 50% to 30%

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, that met under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur, has decided to reduce sewerage charges from 50% to 30 % of water bills being charged by the Jal Shakti Vibhag, providing much needed relief to consumers.

The cabinet also gave nod to enhance financial assistance for education up to two children of registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Now, female and male students will get annual financial assistance of Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, from Class 1 to 8. Similarly, from Class 9 to 12, female and male students will get Rs 11,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively.

For graduation, females will get Rs 16,000 instead of Rs 15,000, while males will receive Rs 12,000 instead of Rs 10,000. For postgraduation and diploma courses of one to three years, females will get Rs 21,000 instead of Rs 20,000, and males will receive Rs 17,000 instead of Rs 15,000.

For professional and degree courses, and PhD and research, females will get Rs 36,000 in place of Rs 35,000, and males will get financial assistance of Rs. 27,000 per annum in place of Rs 25,000.

It was also decided that financial assistance for marriage of workers will be increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 51,000, and up to Rs 51,000 each for marriage of two children. It also decided to disburse third installment of financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to registered beneficiaries of the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The HP cabinet gave its consent to implement Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, and to create and fill one post each of women welfare officer and two posts each of district coordinator in each district, on outsource basis.

The cabinet gave its approval for constitution of State Food Commission for effective monitoring and review of implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013, in state.

It decided to simplify policy for providing ‘compassionate employment’ and delegation of powers to departments for disposal of cases of ‘compassionate employment’. Now, instead of clerks, the cases will be considered for the post of junior office assistant (IT).

The cabinet also gave its nod to fill 30 posts of junior engineer (civil), 20 posts of junior engineer (mechanical) and six posts of junior engineer (electrical) in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, on a contractual basis.

The cabinet decided to fill two posts of steno typist on contract basis, one post of driver on daily wage basis in the office of deputy commissioner Kullu, and one post of driver on daily wage basis in the office of deputy commissioner Chamba.